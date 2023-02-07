In loving memory of MARK KOVNESKY. Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never! Love and prayers, Your Family
**
JOAN McMANAMON, you left us 7 years ago. It has been a rough 7 years without you. You are in our thoughts every day. You are so missed and loved. Your Family
**
In loving memory of our brother JIM BRINEY on his 2nd anniversary. Sadly missed. Love, Gary, Larry, Susie and families
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net