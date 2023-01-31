Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

Remembering DR. DENNIS McCARTHY on his anniversary. He provided care to the children of Butte for many years. He will always be remembered for his compassion for our community. Love always, Judy, Mary and Roxanne

**

In loving memory of VIOLET McNELLIS CORR. A beautiful lady who was strong in faith and love of family. Liebetrau and Frank families

**

Dear RHETT EARL NICHOLS we are lighting Our Lady of the Rockies to pray for you today in Butte, Montana. We wish you a successful heart surgery and speedy recovery. Love you Little Guy! Love, Your Godparents — Lexi & Will

**

In loving memory of my sister THERESA SMITH on her heavenly anniversary (2-23-2011). In my thoughts and prayers. Love you Judy

**

In loving memory of BOB CHEBUL ( 1-25-23 ) AND ED CHEBUL (12-8-22) Love, Charlie and Cheryl

**