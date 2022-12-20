Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

Remembering our dad, DON BRUNELL, on his 105th Birthday! Wonderful memories of our house covered with twinkle lights, Santa peeking in the window, and you and mom making Christmas so special! With love and miss you both very much! Don, Ron, Kathy and Families

Remembering TUCK and ELAINE MCGREE and our LITTLE GUARDIAN ANGELS. Thank you for the Memories. MERRY CHRISTMAS. We love you.

Remembering our Family that celebrates CHRISTMAS together in HEAVEN. REG AND BUBBA PHYFIELD and NIG and ANN MATULE. Thank you for helping Our Lady light our way, Merry Christmas. We love you

Remembering PEGGY WINNINGHOFF, our good friend & cribbage buddy. There were always interesting conversations and lots of laughs. We will be missing our “TUESDAYS WITH PEG”. Our sympathy to Phil and Family. Love, Myrna, Mary Kay and Julie

In loving memory of JOE SLOVACEK on his 3rd Anniversary. Our minds still talk to you, our hearts still look for you. You are loved and missed forever and always. Love Julie Jeanna

Missing you mom, MARY RICHTER on your 14th Anniversary in Heaven. Love Art, Mary, Sharon, Renee, Les and Families

