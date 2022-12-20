 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Montana Standard is partnering with Town Pump who are sponsoring 550 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

  • 0

Remembering our dad, DON BRUNELL, on his 105th Birthday! Wonderful memories of our house covered with twinkle lights, Santa peeking in the window, and you and mom making Christmas so special! With love and miss you both very much! Don, Ron, Kathy and Families 

**

Remembering TUCK and ELAINE MCGREE and our LITTLE GUARDIAN ANGELS. Thank you for the Memories. MERRY CHRISTMAS. We love you.  

**

Remembering our Family that celebrates CHRISTMAS together in HEAVEN. REG AND BUBBA PHYFIELD and NIG and ANN MATULE. Thank you for helping Our Lady light our way, Merry Christmas. We love you 

People are also reading…

**

Remembering PEGGY WINNINGHOFF, our good friend & cribbage buddy. There were always interesting conversations and lots of laughs. We will be missing our “TUESDAYS WITH PEG”. Our sympathy to Phil and Family. Love, Myrna, Mary Kay and Julie 

**

In loving memory of JOE SLOVACEK on his 3rd Anniversary. Our minds still talk to you, our hearts still look for you. You are loved and missed forever and always. Love Julie Jeanna 

**

Missing you mom, MARY RICHTER on your 14th Anniversary in Heaven. Love Art, Mary, Sharon, Renee, Les and Families 

** 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

              Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trio of Butte businesses firmly established

Trio of Butte businesses firmly established

For our second installment of holiday business stories, there are no ghosts — just some stories on three present-day Butte businesses — a liquor store, a fly fishing shop and a restaurant.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News