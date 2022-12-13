Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

In loving memory of our Christmas Angels: LORRIE CORETTE-1998, DIANE CORETTE SIMPERMAN-2000, JOANN SMITH-2007, LOUISA ROTHFUS-2009, CHUCK CASEBEER- 2012, JOANN TAMIETTI-2012, MARY HEINZE -2017, JOE STIMPSON, LENORE PRIGGE-2017, SHAUN CORETTE-2017, MARJ YOULDEN HAY- 2017, JOHN HAY-2017, MARY ANN YOULDEN MCNAMEE-2018, LARRY MCNAMEE-2018 ALAN GUANELL-2020. Missed and loved by their family and friends

**

Lit today for GARY MIKE, Brother & Father on his 1st Anniversary in Heaven. Missed by all. Your wit and humor will be with us always. Love you, The Faulkner Family

**

In loving memory of our Mom and Grandma, LEONA ZAHN on her 102nd Birthday. Love, Your Family

**

In memory of our Dad, JOHN LORENGO on his Anniversary in Heaven. Three years ago, our lives changed forever. You will always be in our thoughts and prayers. Love and miss you, Cheryl, Joe, Dan and Terry

**

In remembrance of our Dad GARY MICHAEL FAULKNER on his 1st Anniversary in Heaven. You are loved and missed so very much. Love, Krystal, Katie, Jason, Papa Al and all your Family

**