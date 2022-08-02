Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Thinking of our mom, BEVERLY WILLIAMS, today on her 40th Anniversary. She instilled strength and courage in all of us! We love and miss you, Dad and Nick every day! Love, Nancy and Con, all the family

In loving memory of our beautiful Sister, ESTHER SAGER. We cannot believe that 16 years have passed since we heard your wonderful laugh and enjoy your beautiful smile. We love you and miss you so much Cookie, Janie and Ann Lynn

Happy 90th Birthday to our Angel in Heaven; our dear Dad. We love and miss you always. Love, Mom and Families

In loving memory of my mom, MARGARET ARCHIBALD. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, from which I’ll never part. God had you in his arms, I will always carry you in my heart. Your loving Daughter

