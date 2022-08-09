Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

In the blink of an eye, 7 years have gone by. We miss you even more now! Love you to the moon and back CHUBBS — Forever 28. Love, Mom and Dad

**

When the light of the Lady shines down tonight, we’ll remember the light you guys brought into our lives. Missing our brother CASEY and friend KYLE. The Boyle Boys and Families

**

In loving memory of ROGER BOGGS on his Birthday. How is the fishing? Please keep watching over us. Miss you Bro. Love, Sheri

**

In memory of CASEY BOYLE on his 7th Anniversary. Thinking of and missing your random acts of kindness. Love, Aunt Col

**

In celebration of the life of MARY KAY MAZZOLINI-PEARCE born this day (8-9-22) 1928 and passed August 1, 2022

**

In loving memory of, MARY KAY MAZZOLINI-PEARCE. We’re remembering all of the good times our families had together. God Bless. Mark, Steve, Julie, Linda, Jan Petroni and Families

**

In loving memory of MARGARET McMAHON on her first Anniversary with our blessed Mother and the Angels. You will be loved, treasured and missed until we meet again. Clan McMahon Butte

**