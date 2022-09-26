Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, COLLEEN AND CATHERINE. Blessings always. Love, Dick and Wendy.
**
Our thoughts and prayers are with our dad (grandpa) FRED TURK on this the 14th Anniversary of your passing into eternal life! Our broken hearts are filled with a lifetime of memories. Love you forever! Di, John, Grandkids and Great Grandkids
**
Happy Birthday Dad/Papa JACK STENSON. Today is filled with loving memories of happiness and tears for Birthdays we shared throughout the years. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day. Love Carol and Family
**
We light the Lady today in loving memory of our beautiful Mother, MARY EVATZ. You are forever loved, forever missed and forever in our hearts. Happy Birthday Mom. We love you! Cookie, Janie and Ann Lynn
People are also reading…
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net