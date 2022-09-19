Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

In loving memory of HERB WILLIS on the 8th Anniversary of his passing. We love you Dad, and miss how you expressed your love for your family in so many different ways to us. The Willis Family
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net