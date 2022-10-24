 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

In loving memory of Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa on the 26th Anniversary of his death CLARENCE DE DYCKER. We miss you Dad & Grandpa. Love, Jackie & Family 

In loving memory of my husband DON HALL on his 85th Birthday. Love, Shirley, son Ted and Family. We miss you 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

