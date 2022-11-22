Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2022

MOM, DAD, GEORGE AND GENE. Miss ya Mitzi
**
Remembering D.J. SMOLLACK on his 30th Birthday. Missing you more every day. Love, Family and Friends
**
Happy Birthday UNCLE BILL KELLY on your 1st Birthday in Heaven. We all love and miss you. Miss those times together, and we’ll have a couple on your Birthday. Love, Maureen and Bert
**
For DELORES PAULL on the Anniversary of her passing through the Pearly gates of Heaven. Always on our minds and in our hearts. Happy Thanksgiving! Love, Lori, Gary, Brendan and Bryna
**
In memory of a good friend “DAVID R. HUGHES”. You will be missed. Bob Fitzpatrick
**
LIGHTED NOV. 22, 2022
In loving memory of OLE WENGER on his 1st Anniversary in Heaven. We love and miss you more each day. Your family, wife, Carol, daughter and son-in-law Sherrie & Jack Walsh and family and daughter Julie Johnson and family
**
