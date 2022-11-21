Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

In loving memory of TERRY CAULFIELD on his 8th Anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your Family

**

Happy Birthday PA! (RICH ROZAN) Always in my heart and thoughts. Honored to have followed in your footsteps and kept the legacy of true patriotism in the Rozan family. “It’s a good Road and I always Keep’er Straight” … Love John

**

Happy Birthday PA (RICH ROZAN) You taught us to respect one another. Your work ethic was like no other. Lazy you would not tolerate, punctuality you did demonstrate. If you raised a fool, it was my brother. Love, Frankie

**

In loving memory of RICH ROZAN. You are gone but not forgotten. Rest in Peace. Jim, Frank and Tom

**

GUY (PENE) OSSELLO. You will be sadly missed. Your friends, Bob and Yvonne Leipheimer

**

In loving memory of OLE WENGER on his 1st Anniversary in Heaven. We love and miss you more each day. Your family, wife, Carol, daughter and son-in-law Sherrie & Jack Walsh and family and daughter Julie Johnson and family

**