Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

“BETTY MAE RENOUARD” , Mom I can’t believe it’s been a year since the Lord called you home. You are missed every day. Love Teresa

In memory of my beautiful Niece ALEX on her 5 th Anniversary in Heaven, there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of you. It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. Love You Forever, Aunt Lynn

Remembering the 60 th Anniversary of LORRAINE MICHALSKY, a very special Mom and Nana. Dearly missed by family and friends. Always remembered in our hearts and prayers. With Love, Jerry, JoAnn, Don, Colleen and Family

Remembering with love our Dad ED MARKOVICH on his 11 th Anniversary. The years have gone by, but your memory lives on within our hearts. Love and miss you- your daughters. Lynn, Karen, Jamie and Families

