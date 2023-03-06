MARILYN, another year had gone by since you departed from this world and transcended into the spiritual world. The night before I kissed you “good-bye” to this day there remains tears in my eyes. Someday I too will leave this world, and leave it in the past. I’ll reach for your hand being offered. Then we’ll be together forever, at last. Love Bob
In loving memory of MARILYN VANINA. On angel wings you were taken away, but in our hearts you will always stay. Miss you. Love and prayers, Bill & Joan
