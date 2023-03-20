My dearest JIGGSIE, Happy Birthday to you. I know our friend Kirk T has already made your favorite coconut cake for you. You are enjoying every bite. We will be eating coconut cake down here and singing Happy Birthday to you. We miss you and Kirk T very much and I love you very much. Dee
Remembering the Birthday of LORRAINE MICHALSKY. A very special wife, mom & grandmother with a kind, wonderful, and caring heart. Dearly missed and remembered always by her family. With love, JoAnn Jerry, Don, Colleen and Family
MARGARET McCARTHY sadly missed by your family, relatives and friends and the Club
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net