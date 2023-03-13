In loving memory of our beloved sister SHEILA CUTLER on her Heavenly 68th Birthday. Love, Kate, Ted, Tom, Wilbur and Coll
**
An Irish Blessing: May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. In memory of SHEILA CUTLER on your 5th Birthday in Heaven. You are dearly loved and missed everyday by many. Love, Stacey, Katie, Corey and Marc
**
In memory of PAT FOLEY on her 1st Birthday in Heaven. Sadly missed by Bob & Jo and Family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net