An Irish Blessing: May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. In memory of SHEILA CUTLER on your 5th Birthday in Heaven. You are dearly loved and missed everyday by many. Love, Stacey, Katie, Corey and Marc