 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

  • 0

It’s been (3) years to the date ( 6-21-18) since you left us; our thoughts and prayers are with you every second of everyday!! Keep watching over Romelle and Rhonda

**

In celebration of our Parents BERNIE & LORRAINE LAZZARI. First Anniversary in Heaven together celebrating 75 years as husband and wife. With love forever, from your Family

**

In loving memory of DOLPH BUGNI, a loving Dad & Papa on his 32nd Anniversary. Sadly missed, never forgotten. Love, Tom, Toni, Michelle & Chris

**

DAD, I miss you so much on this Father’s Day. I love you. Your Daughter, Barbara

**

People are also reading…

In loving memory of our beautiful PEGGY, Mom and Nana on her Birthday. Love you always and forever. Danny, Brenden and Vivian 

** 

We light the Lady today in memory of our Dad GARY MIKE FAULKNER on your 1st Father’s Day in Heaven. You are so loved and missed every day.  Love Dad, Krystal, Katie, Jason and all the Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine set to ban Russian books and music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News