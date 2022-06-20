Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

It’s been (3) years to the date ( 6-21-18) since you left us; our thoughts and prayers are with you every second of everyday!! Keep watching over Romelle and Rhonda

**

In celebration of our Parents BERNIE & LORRAINE LAZZARI. First Anniversary in Heaven together celebrating 75 years as husband and wife. With love forever, from your Family

**

In loving memory of DOLPH BUGNI, a loving Dad & Papa on his 32nd Anniversary. Sadly missed, never forgotten. Love, Tom, Toni, Michelle & Chris

**

DAD, I miss you so much on this Father’s Day. I love you. Your Daughter, Barbara

**

In loving memory of our beautiful PEGGY, Mom and Nana on her Birthday. Love you always and forever. Danny, Brenden and Vivian

**

We light the Lady today in memory of our Dad GARY MIKE FAULKNER on your 1st Father’s Day in Heaven. You are so loved and missed every day. Love Dad, Krystal, Katie, Jason and all the Family

**

