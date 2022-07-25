Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

In memory of DOUGLAS D. SULLIVAN (7/26/2003) Love and prayers, Michele
**
Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my friend, BRENDA RICARDO, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti
**
Prayers to the SCHRAPPES FAMILY — Don, Kathy, Mike, Tim, and Tom on the loss of their brother KIELY
**
Happy Birthday, RANDY. I am so blessed to be loved by you. Missing you. All my love
**
Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my amazing cousin, MAURA UGGETTI, for all of her love, support, and advice during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Sheila Uggetti
**
Remembering our dear friend PAULETTE MERZLAK on the first Anniversary of her passing. Hope the golf is good in Heaven. We miss you — Love, Annette and Michelle
**
