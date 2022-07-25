 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

In memory of DOUGLAS D. SULLIVAN (7/26/2003) Love and prayers, Michele

**

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my friend, BRENDA RICARDO, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti

** 

Prayers to the SCHRAPPES FAMILY — Don, Kathy, Mike, Tim, and Tom on the loss of their brother KIELY

** 

Happy Birthday, RANDY. I am so blessed to be loved by you. Missing you. All my love

** 

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my amazing cousin, MAURA UGGETTI, for all of her love, support, and advice during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Sheila Uggetti

** 

Remembering our dear friend PAULETTE MERZLAK on the first Anniversary of her passing. Hope the golf is good in Heaven. We miss you — Love, Annette and Michelle

** 

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

