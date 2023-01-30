Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

In loving memory of our mother MARY FRANCES LANE On your 51st Anniversary. From, H. John Lane & Mary Lou Lane
**
SHOP HOURS
NEW HOURS
Monday through Friday 11:00-4:00
Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net