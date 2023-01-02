Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

Tuesday, JANUARY 3, 2023
GAY “WATTULA” DAILY. The “candle of light” burned out one year ago today. But the love you had for me and all of us you left behind burns just as bright today! Fritz
In loving memory of BROOKE BALMER-BUHL on her 5th Anniversary in Heaven. Not a day goes by that we do not think of you and shed a tear. Love, Mom, Dad, Steve, Scott, Sherrie, Wyatt and Cassidy
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net