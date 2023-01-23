 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

In memory of TRUDY WINE. Your presence we miss. We treasure the memories. We love you always and will never forget you. Love and prayers, Mom and family 

**

In loving memory of GUY ST. JOHN. After 42 years you may be gone but you are not forgotten. You live in our hearts and our minds. Not a day goes by without thinking of you. Love, Dad & Families 

**

In loving memory of CLIFF CHAMPEAU on your 3rd Anniversary. We miss you. Sharon & Family 

**

Remembering our beloved niece CINDY STARCEVICH. Especially today on her anniversary. Wonderful memories she left with us and will be with us forever. Love and missed, Uncle Allan and Aunt Bev 

** 

 SHOP HOURS 

 NEW HOURS 

Monday through Friday 11:00-4:00 

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

