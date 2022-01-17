Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

01/17/2022 – In loving memory of my beloved JIM UZLIC. It has been a year since you passed away. I knew you couldn’t stay for one more day. My heart is broken since you left but I know I’ll see you again someday. Keep watching over me and the rest of the family. Forever loved and never forgotten, Love Laura and Family
NEW SHOP HOURS
Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.