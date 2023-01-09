Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Happy 81st Birthday to our beautiful sister ESTHER SAGAR. We miss your laugh, smile & miss you so much. With Love, Cookie, Janie and Ann Lynn

**

In memory of my mom MAE LAURENCE. The skies look lovely every day because Heaven cannot contain the beauty that you radiate. I miss and love you. Robin

**

Lighted Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

In loving memory of my mom, MARY LAMBERT on her 18th anniversary. You were not only my mom but my best friend along with being a wonderful grandmother and great grandmother. Always in my heart. Love, your daughter and family

**

Remembering AL SORICH (JEDO), on his anniversary. The years pass; you are never forgotten. Love. Michael, Cindy, Eileen, Ric-O and Family

**

Remembering RITA McGEE MELVIN on her 6th anniversary in heaven. Not a day goes by without thoughts of you. We are all working to follow your example to just Be Kind. Love you always. Your Family

**

Wishing our little girl BERKLEY BOOTH, a Happy 12th Birthday. We love you right up to the moon and back. Mom, Dad, Brenner, Branley, Murphy and Charley

**

In loving memory of our brother FLORIAN ZAHN and our niece BERKLEY BOOTH on their birthday. Love, Your Family

**

MANNIE FARREN’S 1st year in heaven. A Navy pilot who loved to golf, a wonderful husband and father, a quiet man in a noisy world. We miss this guy very much. Signed Judy, Rich and Family

**