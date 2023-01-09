 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

  • 0

Happy 81st Birthday to our beautiful sister ESTHER SAGAR. We miss your laugh, smile & miss you so much. With Love, Cookie, Janie and Ann Lynn 

**

In memory of my mom MAE LAURENCE. The skies look lovely every day because Heaven cannot contain the beauty that you radiate. I miss and love you. Robin 

**

Lighted Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

In loving memory of my mom, MARY LAMBERT on her 18th anniversary. You were not only my mom but my best friend along with being a wonderful grandmother and great grandmother. Always in my heart. Love, your daughter and family 

**

People are also reading…

Remembering AL SORICH (JEDO), on his anniversary. The years pass; you are never forgotten. Love. Michael, Cindy, Eileen, Ric-O and Family 

**

Remembering RITA McGEE MELVIN on her 6th anniversary in heaven. Not a day goes by without thoughts of you. We are all working to follow your example to just Be Kind. Love you always. Your Family 

**

Wishing our little girl BERKLEY BOOTH, a Happy 12th Birthday. We love you right up to the moon and back. Mom, Dad, Brenner, Branley, Murphy and Charley 

**

In loving memory of our brother FLORIAN ZAHN and our niece BERKLEY BOOTH on their birthday. Love, Your Family  

**

MANNIE FARREN’S 1st year in heaven. A Navy pilot who loved to golf, a wonderful husband and father, a quiet man in a noisy world. We miss this guy very much. Signed Judy, Rich and Family

**  

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2nd 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News