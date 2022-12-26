 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

In loving memory of ARTIE CARLE on his 88th Birthday. We miss you and love you. Your Family 

**

In memory of my Grandson COLTEN on his 3rd year away from us. Miss you bud. Grandpa 

**

GARY HOCKADAY, seven years now you have been gone. We think about you every day and say a prayer about you every night. Wish you could know how the girls have grown and how strong mom is. You are loved and missed more than you know. Love your Family. Mary Jo, Chris, Nessa, Haylei, Payton, Buddy, Minnie and Bella 

**

KAREN ZIMMERMAN, dearly missed still, after 5 years Dec. 27. Love John 

**

Remembering Walkersville’s TOM DAVIES. Thanks for all the great memories. Family and Friends 

** 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

