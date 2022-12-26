Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

In loving memory of ARTIE CARLE on his 88th Birthday. We miss you and love you. Your Family
In memory of my Grandson COLTEN on his 3rd year away from us. Miss you bud. Grandpa
GARY HOCKADAY, seven years now you have been gone. We think about you every day and say a prayer about you every night. Wish you could know how the girls have grown and how strong mom is. You are loved and missed more than you know. Love your Family. Mary Jo, Chris, Nessa, Haylei, Payton, Buddy, Minnie and Bella
KAREN ZIMMERMAN, dearly missed still, after 5 years Dec. 27. Love John
Remembering Walkersville’s TOM DAVIES. Thanks for all the great memories. Family and Friends
