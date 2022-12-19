Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

In loving memory of KAREN LUBICK on her Birthday. I miss you so much. Please watch over me Love, Laurale
♥
JARED WM. BARGMANN when I think of all the wonderful things that would have never been, if you had never been. I celebrate the day you were born. Love, Mom and Dad
♥
In loving memory of PAUL V. SULLIVAN forever in our hearts. We love you so and miss you dearly. Love, Your Family
♥
Happy 1st Heavenly Birthday, Mom. You are missed and loved so very much. Love, Steve, Jennifer, Coco, Jack Shelly, Joe and Ciara
**
