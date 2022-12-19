 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

In loving memory of KAREN LUBICK on her Birthday. I miss you so much. Please watch over me Love, Laurale

JARED WM. BARGMANN when I think of all the wonderful things that would have never been, if you had never been. I celebrate the day you were born. Love, Mom and Dad

In loving memory of PAUL V. SULLIVAN forever in our hearts. We love you so and miss you dearly. Love, Your Family

Happy 1st Heavenly Birthday, Mom. You are missed and loved so very much. Love, Steve, Jennifer, Coco, Jack Shelly, Joe and Ciara

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

