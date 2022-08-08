Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

In loving memory of VINCE GIAMONA on his 1st Anniversary. Son, Brother, Uncle, Fiancé, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin, Friend. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Your Loving Family

**

In loving memory of KIRSTEN BRIANNA HENRICH. We love and miss you. From Henrich and Petroni Families

**

In memory of JOE RUSSELL on the 26th Anniversary of his going to Heaven. Watch over all of us. Love always. Kay, Debbie and Family

**

In memory of REILLY SCHRAPPS. There are no words we can possibly say that will bring you comfort right now. Just know we are thinking of you during this most difficult time. Char and Joe Warren, Arvella and Dennis Holliday and John and Karen Conniston

**

Lighted today Aug 9th in memory of DON FRASER with our sincere sympathy to his sister Mary and brother-in-law Pat, sister Gerry and all his family. Gene & Peggy McMahon

**

In honor of JOE RUCKDASCHEL who will be sadly missed by family and friends. From Uncle Erland

**