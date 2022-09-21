 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

In loving memory of our special parents and grandparents as they celebrate their Heavenly Birthday! Prayers for FRED TURK (9-22-1925) ELSIE TURK (9-28-1926) AND JACK STENSON (9-28-1919). We cherish all the memories! Loving you forever! Di, John, Grandkids and Great Grandkids 

In loving memory of ROSE CAREY MONAHAN on her 10th Anniversary in Heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans  

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

