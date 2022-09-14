 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

  • 0

Loving you and missing you more than you will ever know on our 61st Anniversary CHARLEY. Thank you for the wonderful years we had together. Love you and miss you so much! Karen 

**

In loving memory of ANN ST. JOHN on Sept 15th. We live for the moment; we can’t change the past and we don’t know what the future will bring. Missed but never forgotten. Love Always, Don and Family 

**

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq political tension: Fears there could be more violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News