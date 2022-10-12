 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

In honor of GREG SKAKLES on his birthday. There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t think of you. Although it brings a smile to our faces it also brings a tear to our hearts and souls that you are not here with us. We love you, Greg, and Go Irish. Love Your Family 

ED (ZIMP) This would have been your 86th Birthday today. You are missed so very much and thought of every day. Miss and love you, Your Family and Friends

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

