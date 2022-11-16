Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

In loving memory of RICK FOLEY on his 76th Birthday. We love and miss you more each day. Please continue to watch over us. Love, Cathy, Nicole, Koda and Keaton
**
In loving memory of my dear Brother, JIM HARTWICK on your 1st Anniversary. Loved and painfully missed, your sister. Barbara
**
In loving memory of my Wife, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma DONNA KELLY on your 2nd Anniversary in Heaven. Missed and loved by Dan, Cheryl, Jim and Family
**
