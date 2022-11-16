 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of RICK FOLEY on his 76th Birthday. We love and miss you more each day. Please continue to watch over us. Love, Cathy, Nicole, Koda and Keaton 

**

In loving memory of my dear Brother, JIM HARTWICK on your 1st Anniversary. Loved and painfully missed, your sister.  Barbara 

**

In loving memory of my Wife, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma DONNA KELLY on your 2nd Anniversary in Heaven. Missed and loved by Dan, Cheryl, Jim and Family

**  

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The LaTrays were brothers in arms

The LaTrays were brothers in arms

Eight brothers of the LaTray family served in the U.S. Armed Services. Only one survives and he is proud of the family's contribution to the nation. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News