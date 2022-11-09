Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

For BUBBA. Forever and always. Love Mary Kay
**
In loving memory of JOHN MONDLOCH. Our thoughts and prayers extended to Laurie, Nathan, Amanda and Families. From Dave, Sherry, John, Eddie and Janell Flamand
**
Thinking of and missing you Mom, LAVONNA BAUMGARTNER, on your 4th Anniversary in Heaven. Continue to watch over us with Dad and the Angels. Love, Anthony, Julie, Jamie and all your Family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net