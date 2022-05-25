 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, May 26, 2022

SUSIE HOLLINGSWORTH, on your 75th Birthday and 10th year in Heaven, all our love! We miss you! Your Family and Piano 1

Remembering BOB WARNER on his 1st year in Heaven. He was braver and stronger than we knew, and he was loved more than he knew. Keep watching over us. Love Sandy, Rob, Brad and Kyla

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

There will be no paper on May 30th, all lights for Memorial  Day will have to be submitted by noon Friday the 27th and that would include lights for  Saturday, Sunday Monday and Tuesday

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

