In memory of RAY O’NEILL on his 42nd Anniversary. Keep an eye on us Dad. O’Neill Family
**
In loving memory of my friend MARY CATHERINE DUGGAN on her 14th Anniversary. In loving memory of my Aunt KATIE FISHER on her 97th Birthday. Love Julie
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net