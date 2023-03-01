Wishing GRAMPA TOM O’CONNOR Happy Birthday, celebrating his 110th in Heaven with family & friends. Happy Birthday. Dan, Sharon and Family
**
In loving memory of TOMMY REOPELLE on his 20th Anniversary. We think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain, To walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again. Love, Your Family
**
In loving memory of MARLENE DICK. Our Beloved friend and a “Hell Of A Mahjongg Player.” Marlene was always telling us she was concerned about her memory & kicking our butts at the same time. We will be missing our Thursdays with Marlene. With love and tears, Virginia, Bernadine, Mary, Mary Kay, Kathy and Julie
**
