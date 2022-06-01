 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, June 2, 2022

Happy 100th to our dear friend MARGARET MULLEN PRESLEY.  The Queen of Butte America. Love, The Jack Lynch Clan

For BUBBA. Forever and always. Love, Mary Kay

In loving memory of “RAY COYNE”  The Parrett Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm              

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

