Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, July 7, 2022

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, JILL BOWERS, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti
We honor the memory of those members of the BUTTE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1967 who are no longer with us. You are dearly missed and treasured as we gather for our 55th Class Reunion. Your Classmates
Remembering JULIE DATRES GANNON. Till roses lose their petals, till the heather has lost its dew, till the end of time, we will remember you. Love you and your Family. The Rosich and Bolster Families
Six years in Heaven for our Angel JULIE DATRES GANNON. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. We love and miss you more each day. Dad, Mom, Greg, Quinn and Kayla
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
Tours run daily at 10 and 2. Night tours on special request.