Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, July 28, 2022

In loving memory of DICK BERRY, beloved son, husband, dad, brother, and uncle on his 16th Anniversary in Heaven. Missed so very much but always in our hearts and prayers. Love Mom and Family 

**

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, JAN HAYS, for all of her love, support, and useful gifts during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti 

**

Missing my best friend GARY G. HOCKADAY. Love you very much. Think about you every day. Your family misses you so much. Love, Mary-Jo, Chris, Vanessa, Haylei & Payton. P.S. Say hi to Buddy for us! 

**

In loving memory of my dear friend CLAIRE HOLMAN. I will miss you. With love, Betty Jeffery  

**

Remembering the Birthday of AUNTIE MARY. Very special, kind and thoughtful lady. Dearly missed and in our prayers. With Love, Jerry and JoAnn

** 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

                    Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

