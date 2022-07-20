Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, July 21, 2022

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, MEGAN WINTER, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti

In loving memory of a dear friend and neighbor JUDY DILLON. What beautiful memories we have of us growing up together. Judy, you will be sorely missed. Prayers for your family. Love Always, The Fitzpatrick, James, Hall and O’Neill Families

In loving memory of ANN MATULE. Eighteen years have passed by since you left us. Memories of you and your ways are so often on our minds. Miss you Mom! Love, All your kids and families

