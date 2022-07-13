Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, ANGIE DRAPER, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti

**

Happy 50th Birthday TOMMY REOPELLE. We miss you every day. Love Mom, Tanner, Tyler, Mandie, Rex and Alyvian

**

STEVE McARTHUR. Life hands us circumstances we must deal with every day. We never thought one of those would be losing you. The past 24 years have been empty without you, but we know you are smiling down on us. Love you and miss you so much. Until we meet again, keep in touch Hon! Chime

**

Happy Heavenly Birthday CATHERINE JOY. It will be a wonderful party with you playing the organ and everyone singing and dancing. Precious memories we hold in our hearts. This year Bob will be there, make sure he gets a big piece of cake. Watch over all of us and guide us from above. The Ida’s

**