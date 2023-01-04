 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

MARNE/MOM. The sun rises on another day. Another day without you. Eight long years and we miss and love you more each day. Love, Jim and Mary Ann 

**

In loving memory of RICHARD CARLSON. Missing you every day. Loving you always, your kids and grandkids. 

**

In loving memory of JANICE EARHART LOVERIDGE on your 2-year anniversary. You are forever in our hearts. We miss you. Your Family 

**

May you Rest in Peace DEE DEE. Your music was a gift to everybody. Love Rose Raihl 

**

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

- Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2nd 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

