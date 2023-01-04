Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

MARNE/MOM. The sun rises on another day. Another day without you. Eight long years and we miss and love you more each day. Love, Jim and Mary Ann
**
In loving memory of RICHARD CARLSON. Missing you every day. Loving you always, your kids and grandkids.
**
In loving memory of JANICE EARHART LOVERIDGE on your 2-year anniversary. You are forever in our hearts. We miss you. Your Family
**
May you Rest in Peace DEE DEE. Your music was a gift to everybody. Love Rose Raihl
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
- Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2nd
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net