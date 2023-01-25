Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

In loving memory of our Mom, Dad, Grandma & Grandpa MARGE & PETE OREN on their wedding anniversary. Love and miss you, Jackie & Family
**
In loving memory of our Mom and Grandma GERALDINE DE DYCKER on her birthday. We love and miss you. Jackie and Family
**
Remembering with love and prayers, my husband JOE on his birthday. You were a wonderful husband, father and grand-father. I hold you in my heart forever. You’re locked in honey. Love Linda
**
In loving memory of our AUNT LIL. You made it to 95 and then went to be with Uncle Bob, Mom, Dad and the rest of your family. Wow what a party! Murv, Connie, Dee, Bill, Margie John and our families
People are also reading…
**
In memory of RICK KUCHTYN. Our thoughts, prayers and sympathy to all his family and friends. Don & Kathy Bauer
**
In loving memory of FLORENCE GARBARINO ALDEN. We love and miss you always. Love, Rich & Family
**
In memory of RICK KUCHTYN. Thanks for the colorful Curtis Street memories. Sending love and prayers from our family to yours. The Paul Aguilar Family
**
SHOP HOURS
NEW HOURS
Monday through Friday 11:00-4:00
Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net