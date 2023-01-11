Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

In loving memory of THELMA HOLLINGSWORTH. You are now our Christmas Angel. We love and miss you. Joyce Chouinard and Family.

Remembering GEORGE PAUL with all our love. Thirteen years have passed since you left, yet we feel you here with us every day as you keep watch over us. Love and miss you, Your Loving Family

In loving memory of our dear husband, father, and grandfather, JACK KEELEY, on his 23rd anniversary. Continue to watch over us and to inspire us. With love, Your Family

In memory of LARRY TAYLOR. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed. Our prayers go out to Barb & Frank Bennett and family from Sherry & Dave Flamand

In loving memory of JUDY PIAZZOLA. She was a kind and courageous woman. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all of her family. Sherry, Dave, John, Eddie and Janell Flamand

It has been 12 years since you have been gone. Miss you more each day. Love Your Daughter, Barbara

