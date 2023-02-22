In loving memory of PEGGY DENNEHY, on her 3rd anniversary. Sadly missed but forever loved. The O’Neill Family (keep an eye on us)
In loving memory of our mom & grandma THERESA SMITH on your 12th anniversary in heaven. We miss you every day, and know that you continue to watch over us. Love, Your Family
In loving memory of our cousin, ANNETTE BOLTON. Rest in peace, Annette. With all our love, The Lynch girls, Joan, Joyce, Janet and families
In loving memory of our beautiful PEGGY, mom and nana on her 3rd anniversary in heaven. Love always, Danny, Brenden and Vivian
Remembering PEGGY DENNEHEY on her 3rd anniversary in heaven. So missed; so loved. John Mike, and Jean, Bernie and Debbie, Mary Kay and Len, Liza and Families
With deepest sympathy to the McDONALD, BOLTON AND MOONEY FAMILIES. May she rest in peace. From, Kathy Osier and Shirley Van Swearingen
Remembering CHRISTINE HANNIFIN DUGDALE on the 15th anniversary of her passing. With love, Her Family
Today and tomorrow, we remember in unending prayer, love and respect, two beloved McMAHON women’s birthdays; our dear mother, MADGE MOHAN McMAHON (1909-1988) and our niece MARGARET McMAHON (1967-2021). Watch over the rest of Clan McMahon until we meet again
In loving memory of FRANCIE MONAHAN HAMILTON on her 17th anniversary in heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you, The Monahans
In special memory of ANNE MURRAY on your 25th anniversary. We miss you, Gram. Love, Your Family
