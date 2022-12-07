 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of GRANDMOM JEAN on the 3rd Anniversary of her passing and her 90th Birthday. We love you and always remember your loving heart and caring smile, especially at Christmas. From The Willis Family  

**

Today we celebrate the Birthday of our precious mother VIRGE O’GARA. This special day is a Holy day that she loved sharing with our Blessed Mother. Mom you are in our minds and hearts forever. Love the Kids, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids 

**

 

 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News