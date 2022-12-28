Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

In loving memory of ELLIE SHEA. You are in our hearts today and always. Love, David, Julie, Joseph, Cassie and Eleanor
**
In loving memory of our dad JIM PURCELL on his 93rd Birthday. Please take care of mom. Love Jamie and Janell and Families
**
TO MY BROTHER — I miss each and every day. Love Sis
**
SHOP HOURS
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net