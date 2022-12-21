 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday Dec. 22, 2022

In loving memory of ROGER OREN on your 6th Anniversary in Heaven. We love and miss you. Husband, Dad and Grandpa. Jackie, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda

**

In loving memory of “LIZ” BAUER on her Birthday. You are forever in our hearts. We love and miss you. The Bauer, Tesdal and Hoffman Families

**

In loving memory of our mom, MARG SULLIVAN on her 50th Anniversary. You are forever in our hearts. Love Skeez, Julie and Dan and Family

**

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.orgwww.ourladyoftherockies.net 

