Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday Dec. 22, 2022

In loving memory of ROGER OREN on your 6th Anniversary in Heaven. We love and miss you. Husband, Dad and Grandpa. Jackie, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda
In loving memory of “LIZ” BAUER on her Birthday. You are forever in our hearts. We love and miss you. The Bauer, Tesdal and Hoffman Families
In loving memory of our mom, MARG SULLIVAN on her 50th Anniversary. You are forever in our hearts. Love Skeez, Julie and Dan and Family
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net