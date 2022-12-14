Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

In loving memory of PA JIM on his 20th Anniversary away from us. When someone you love becomes a memory those memories become treasures. We have many treasures. Missing you lots and loving you still. Wanno Family
**
DAD, remembering you on your Birthday from your children and grandchildren
**
Happy Heavenly Birthday, ALICE “DOSIE” ARMSTRONG. We celebrate your special day with you in our hearts. We love and miss you so much! Lori, Gary, Ed, Patti, Jake, Brendan, Bryna, Ally and Lindsey
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net