Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

In loving memory of my husband JOE on the 11th year of his passing. Gone but not forgotten and although we are apart you are forever in my heart. You’re locked in honey! Love and prayers, Linda 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Sunday,9:00 am to 5:00 pm 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.orgwww.ourladyoftherockies.net

