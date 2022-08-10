 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Remembering our very special friend PAT BAKER on his one-year Anniversary. We miss your weekly drive-byes. Hugs- Tom and Carol Walund 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

