 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

  • 0

Dedicated to my son, BRENDAN O’BRIEN, who entered Heaven on this date. You continue to give me strength to go on. Love, Mom (Rosemary) 

**

In memory of JEANNIE JOVICK BLOW, a lifelong friend and a super lady. Don Archibald 

**

Remembering the LESTER FAMILY Anniversaries and Birthdays in September 

**

In memory of my wife CAROL MALESICH on her 10th Anniversary in Heaven. Special memories of her are always with me. Love and missed, Tom

** 

In Memory of LARRY VARNER 25th Anniversary. Love and Miss you 

People are also reading…

**

For EIRA CLARK.  May you have a blessed Baptism day. We love you. Aunt McKayla, Uncle Nate, Ruby and Lyla 

** 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News