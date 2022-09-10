Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

In loving memory of MARY HILLS on her anniversary. The years pass; you are never forgotten. Love, Michael, Cindy, Ryan and Tyler
**
Happy heavenly 32nd birthday to my dear cousin, STEVEN DUB. He was an inspiration to many. He is dearly missed by his family and friends. Love, Sheila Uggetti
**
Remembering our Dad, ED MARKOVICH on his 98th Birthday in Heaven. Time goes on, but your memory remains deep within our hearts. Missing you more each day, keep watch over us. Love your girls, Lynn, Karen, Janice and Families
**
